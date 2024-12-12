Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has lived up to its mammoth pre-release hype. In fact, we can say that the film has exceeded all expectations and set new benchmarks at the Indian box office. In the first 7 days, it managed to score 100 crores or more thrice, which is simply unbelievable. Technically, the film completed its first week yesterday, registering a historic total and surpassing Baahuhali 2 by a huge margin. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

After scoring almost 180 crores on the opening day, the Pushpa sequel maintained its epic momentum over the entire weekend. During the 4-day extended weekend, the film did a business of 539.25 crores. On day 5, it passed the Monday test with a blast and earned 66 crores, pulling off the biggest Monday in the history of Indian cinema. Even on Tuesday and Wednesday, the magnum opus earned a massive number.

Pushpa 2 earned a solid 42 crores (all languages) on day 7, with over 75% of the collection coming from the Hindi-dubbed version. The Telugu version fell below the 10 crore mark for the first time, but that’s nothing to worry about as the film will pick the pace tomorrow onwards to pack a punch over the second weekend.

The overall total of Pushpa 2 after 7 days stands at a colossal 699.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this, the film has recorded the highest-ever collection for the first 7 days in the history of the Indian box office. The previous best was held by Baahubali 2. For the unversed, Baahubali 2 earned 539 crores in 7 days, and now, the Allu Arjun starrer surpassed it by 29.73% or 160.25 crores higher earnings.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Day 5- 66 crores

Day 6- 52 crores

Day 7- 42 crores

Total- 699.25 crores

Today, the magnum opus will enter the 700 crore club, becoming the fastest film to do so. After that, it will comfortably cross the 800 crore mark during the weekend. So, the milestone of 1000 crore now looks like an easy task.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Moana 2 Box Office (North America): Crosses $300M, Becomes #5 Fastest Animation To Achieve This Remarkable Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News