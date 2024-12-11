Disney’s Moana 2 attains another remarkable feat at the box office in North America. Despite having weaker legs this Monday, they collected more than Frozen I & II’s second Monday collections. But the animated feature has been beaten by Wicked on Monday as it pushed the sequel to #2 in the domestic box office chart. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has beaten Frozen II almost in every aspect. The 2024 sequel surpassed Frozen II’s opening weekend collection and is touching milestones every now and then. For the uninitiated, it is the sequel to 2016’s Moana, which was also a huge commercial success, and a live-action Moana is in the making. This sequel is already the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year and has already reached the $600 million mark.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 crossed the $300 million mark at the US box office. It has reportedly become the #5 fastest animated feature to cross the remarkable milestone after scoring the biggest second Monday post-Thanksgiving for animations. It collected $2.5 million on the second Monday in the United States. However, it is experiencing weaker legs than previous record holders, dropping 56.8% from last Monday.

Moana 2 has collected more than Frozen’s $2.1 million and Frozen II’s $1.9 million on their second Mondays. However, both the Frozen films’ second Monday post-Thanksgiving was their third Monday overall. The Disney sequel has hit $301.9 million cume at the United States box office in just 13 days.

The report stated that Moana 2 became the #5 fastest animation to cross the $300 million mark in North America. Check out the list below-

Incredibles 2 and Inside Out 2 – 9 days

The Super Mario Bros Movie – 11 days

Finding Dory – 12 days

Moana 2 and Frozen II – 13 days

Moana 2 is reportedly eyeing a $465-$515 million run in the United States. The film was released in the theatres on November 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Kraven The Hunter Box Office (North America): Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Film Is Projected To Have A Disastrous Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News