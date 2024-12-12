Even before 2024 concludes, we already have some big films from Tollywood scheduled for the next year. In fact, we are hearing about some big battles locked at the box office. Yesterday, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 announced the film’s official release date, leaving all Balayya fans excited. Now, the latest we hear is about the rumored release plan for Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Yesterday, at 5:31 pm IST, the makers took to social media to announce the release date of the highly anticipated Akhanda sequel. For those who don’t know, the first installment of Akhanda was released in 2021. It received mixed reviews from critics but was loved by the audience and was declared a successful affair at the box office.

As officially announced, Akhanda 2 is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2025. Amid this exciting news, it is rumored that Vishwambhara might not be able to meet its deadline due to pending VFX work. Initially, it was supposed to be released during Sankranti 2025 but got pushed to summer due to VFX work. Now, it is being said that even during summer, the film is unlikely to be released and might lock in a date in August or September, as per Track Tollywood’s report.

It might also happen that Akhanda 2 and Vishwambhara clash in September 2025. If this happens, the box office battle between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi will be interesting to see.

The last time the duo clashed was in January 2023. During the Sankranti festival, Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya clashed at the box office. In this clash, the megastar was the winner. Waltair Veerayya earned 162 crore net at the Indian box office and was declared a success. Veera Simha Reddy earned 98.20 crore net and was a losing affair.

Balayya’s film was released a day ago (January 12, 2023) and registered a fantastic start of 34 crores. However, it saw a massive drop from the next day onwards, with the Chiranjeevi starrer shining bright at ticket windows with a start of almost 30 crores. Further, favorable word-of-mouth made Waltair Veerayya a winner in the long run.

