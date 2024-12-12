What a glorious run Pushpa 2: The Rule is enjoying at the worldwide box office. It has already made its debut among the top 10 Indian grossers globally. Allu Arjun starrer is now on its way to debut among the highest-grossing movies in North America. Scroll below for details as it surpasses Salaar and five other domestic biggies.

Pushpa 2 at the North America Box Office

As per Nishit Shaw, Sukumar’s directorial has minted $10.56 million in only six days. It is currently the 11th highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Allu Arjun starrer only barely $0.04 million more to push Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani out of the top 10 and secure the last spot.

Surpasses 6 Indian biggies!

As it goes way past the $10 million mark, Pushpa 2 has left behind the lifetime earnings of as many as 6 Indian films in the USA/ Canada markets. The list includes Salaar ($8.94 million), Dunki ($8.6 million), Baahubali ($8.48 million), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($8.19 million), Dhoom 3 ($8.09 million) and Sanju ($7.91 million).

Top 10 Indian grossers in North America

Prabhas led Baahubali 2 continues to hold the top spot with unbeatable earnings of $22 million. It is to noted that no other Indian film has crossed the $20 million mark in North America.

In only 6 days, Pushpa 2 has earned over $10 million. Given the current trends, it is sure to enter the top 5 grossers in the overseas market. Take a look at the contenders below:

Baahubali 2: $22 million

Kalki 2898 AD: $18.57 million

Pathaan: $17.49 million

RRR: $15.34 million

Jawan: $15.23 million

Only time will tell whether Pushpa 2 will steal the #1 spot from Baahubali 2. So far, everything looks favorable!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Registers Highest-Ever 7-Day Total, Beating Baahubali 2 By A Margin Of 159.25 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News