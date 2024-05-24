If you are wondering What To Watch This Weekend, we have some interesting options for you. The month of May has seen limited releases in theatres. But on streaming platform, there are good options available. From movies to OTT movie releases to web shows, there’s everything in this article that will make your weekend exciting.

What to Watch This Weekend on OTT or Streaming Platforms

Netflix

Crew

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon’s hit heist comedy is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Rajesh K Krishnan, “Crew” has mostly received positive reviews.

Atlas

Jennifer Lopez’s science-fiction movie, “Atlas,” was released on May 24. Directed by Brad Peyton, it also stars Simu Liu from “Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.” The story revolves around an AI revolution against humans.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 9

Kapil Sharma’s show will feature Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan as the next guests. Also starring Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda, Episode 9 will stream on Netflix on May 25 at 8 PM.

Amazon Prime Video

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn’s sports biographical drama is available on Prime Video. However, you can’t watch “Maidaan” for free even if you have subscribed to the platform. The movie is currently available for rent at Rs 349.

Jio Cinema

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The DC film starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Randall Park, and Nicole Kidman is available on Jio Cinema. Stream the sequel of “Aquaman” this weekend.

Aha OTT Platform

Prasanna Vadanam

This Telugu action crime drama tells the story of a man who struggles with facial blindness and gets entangled in a crime case. “Prasanna Vadanam” stars Suhas, Payal Radhakrishna, Rashi Singh, and Nandu.

What to Watch This Weekend in Theatres

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

George Miller takes you to the Wasteland for another wild adventure, telling Furiosa’s backstory. This prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” stars Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, and several others.

Bhaiyya Ji

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, this action crime thriller directed by Apoorv Singh Karki did not impress critics, but it might still be worth a watch if you’re a fan of the genre.

Turbo

Mammootty returns to action mode in “Turbo,” directed by Vaishakh. Watch him stylishly take down the bad guys. The Malayalam film also stars Anjana Jayaprakash, Raj B Shetty, and Bindu Panicker.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s 2023 romantic comedy is back in theaters. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is a must-watch if you enjoyed it the first time.

These new and exciting releases should help you decide what to watch this weekend. Enjoy binging on your favourite genre while munching on some good snacks!

