We are only a few days away from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, and even after a year, fans and family are still not over the grief. Well, you all must be aware of the film inspired by the real-life story of the late actor, which was in the making. Despite KK Singh filing a petition to ban the release of the film, the High Court dismissed his plea, and now the makers of Nyay: The Justice have launched its second trailer.

Advertisement

If you all must have seen the film’s teaser when it first released for a short instance, then you all must be already aware that the film has everything exactly the same as Sushant’s life. Maybe you will feel that you are watching the late actor himself on the screen for a moment.

Advertisement

The trailer of Nyay: The Justice begins with a ‘breaking news’ flash on the television screens announcing that actor Mahendra Singh has committed suicide. This itself will take you back to June 14 2020, when we all witnessed the most unfortunate news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The second scene shows the young actor lying on his bed with a similar kinda ligature mark on his neck as Sushant and the same green colour cloth tied the ceiling fan.

Asrani plays the role of Mahendra Singh’s dad, and he can be seen breaking down in front of the media and accusing his dead son’s girlfriend, Urvashi, whose character is based on Rhea Chakraborty, obviously! Be it the NCB interrogation or the scene where both the leads are consuming drugs, Nyay: The Justice’s trailer will take you back in time.

Did we mention there is a character in the movie inspired by Mahesh Bhatt as well? Anyway, have a look at the trailer below:

The NCB is yet to come to a conclusion in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Hence, it would be even more interesting to see that how have the makers of this film concluded the movie? What do you think about this trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Character Sketch Of His Family Members & Describes It As ‘Strange’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube