Actress Vidya Balan is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood who is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women with her roles in female-led films. Initially, the actress drew criticism for her fluctuating weight and dress sense but was later credited in the media for her unconventionality.

The actress is also known for speaking her mind and even got candid about se*ual experiences. While talking about s*x is still taboo, some actresses have tried to make s*x talks a bit more normal and Vidya is one of them.

Vidya Balan during a conversation with Filmfare got honest about her s*x life. She said that whoever claimed that women turn naughtier after the age of 40 was correct. “Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun,” Vidya said.

Vidya Balan also said, “I say after 40 (women) don’t care even more. I’m actually going reverse. I used to be a serious person but today I’ve learnt to enjoy everything. I’m not carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders anymore. In my 20s, it was about wanting to live my dream. The 30s was about knowing myself and the 40s is about loving my life.”

The Dirty Picture actress was last seen in Amit V. Masurkar’s Sherni which was released on Amazon Prime Video. As per reports, she will be next seen in web series based on Sagarika Ghose’s biography Indira – India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister. Balan will be playing the titular character of the web series.

