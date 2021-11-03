Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday along with his family in Alibaug. After Aryan Khan’s arrest, the family has gone through a difficult time but is now finally healing and getting into festive mode. On the occasion of SRK’s birthday, Burj Khalifa wished the star with the brightest and tallest message yet again this year. Scroll below to read the message.

Advertisement

In the background of the video, SRK’s hit song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was played.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mohamed Alabbar of Emaar shared a video of Burj Khalifa wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family.”

The message on the Burj Khalifa read, ‘We Love You’ along with Shah Rukh Khan’s picture on it. Take a look at it here:

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

Isn’t that wonderful? Whoa.

Reacting to the video of Burj Khalifa wishing the superstar, a fan commented, “Shah Rukh Khan’s stature is so high that even World’s Tallest Building looks smaller to display his name. The only living legend to get Wished by Burj Khalifa on his Birthday. King @iamsrk!!”

Another fan commented, “Just World’s Biggest Movie Star’s Things. For the third time in a row. King Shah Rukh Khan On Burj Khalifa.”

Last year also, the tallest skyscraper wished the superstar on his birthday and sharing the same on his Instagram, the Raees actor captioned it, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

Meanwhile, SRK is currently in Alibaug along with his family.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Confesses Thinking Her Mother Amrita Singh Ran A P*rn Site: “It Was Not Fun!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube