Sooryavanshi has finally completed its first day at the box office and the response has been earth-shattering. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film has opened to numbers no one ever expected. Any guesses, how much did it make on day 1? Below is all you need to know.

The film was awaiting its release for over a year and a half. But better late than never as the film has finally hit the screens all across the country. As we reported yesterday, the cop drama started on a really good note during morning shows. Despite the 50% occupancy rule in place, Rohit Shetty’s entertainer has rocked the box office.

Now, as per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has made a monstrous collection of 25-27 crores on day 1. That’s huge! Most of the trade experts had predicted the number to be in the range of 19-21 crores with COVID scare still existing among people. However, it’s clear now that if the film is huge and perfectly marketed, people will flock to theatres. Let’s see how the film performs on day 2 and day 3.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

Meanwhile, we recently learned that the distributors are demanding a minimum guarantee from single screen owners if they want to screen the film. Some have happily agreed to pay the amount, while some theatre owners are not happy with the demand.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, a trade source shares, “The distributors have started their process of bringing the film to single screens and are demanding a minimum guarantee from the exhibitors in small towns. The amount ranges from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakhs per property, meaning, the said exhibitors have to bear a risk of Rs. 5 to 10 lakh if they wish to screen Sooryavanshi at their properties.”

