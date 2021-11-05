Sooryavanshi has finally been released all across the country and as expected, the response is phenomenal. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film has been lucky enough to secure a solo release for itself. Let’s see if the film is making the most of its screens in the advance booking.

We’ll be taking a look at the major cities of the country and how’s their response in terms of advance booking. So without wasting any time, let’s get started:

Mumbai

It’s a thunderous response in the city with 80-85% shows running almost full to houseful. Even single screens have been tremendous in terms of advance ticket sales. The situation is expected to remain the same over the weekend.

Delhi–NCR

NCR region too is performing amazing! Till yesterday, the response wasn’t up to the expectations but now, we are getting to know why the region is said to be the stronghold of Akshay Kumar. As of now, around 40-45% of shows are in the filling fast mode.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is just about decent with 30-35% of shows are running in the filling fast mode.

Hyderabad

The city is slightly better than Bengaluru in terms of advance booking. As of now, around 40% of shows are almost full. Nights shows are showing amazing responses.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is the second-best performing city after Mumbai. Here, around 70-75% of shows are running almost full in the advance ticket sales.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is good with 30-35% shows running in filling fast mode.

Chennai

Sooryavanshi has secured limited screening here. In the available number, around 40% shows are filling fast.

Pune

As expected, Pune is showing a terrific response to this Rohit Shetty’s film. Around 65-70% of shows are almost full.

