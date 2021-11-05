Sooryavanshi Box Office Predictions: What Would Be The Opening Day Number Of Akshay Kumar Starrer? Read On

Yes, finally it’s time for Sooryavanshi to arrive. 18 months after it was originally supposed to release (March 2020), the action biggie has kept its date with a theatrical arrival and is now being welcomed by multiplexes and single screens across the country. This is in fact an event in itself since it’s the first-ever film to find such a reception for itself post the first and second wave of the pandemic. Though in the South there have been some major releases (which have done well too), those have been localised. Ditto for Punjabi films which have done well too in the last few months but in limited sectors at a controlled capacity.

No wonder, all eyes are on how the film performs now. One has to take into consideration the fact that right now, it’s a highly uncertain scenario around how audiences are excited about venturing into theatres again. Had it been a pre-pandemic release, with such scale and size of arrival for a biggie like this, an opening day over 30 crores would have been a cakewalk. However, right now there is also a challenge of some territories like Maharashtra and Haryana operating at only 50%. Moreover, at the time of writing this, the advance booking hasn’t commenced either.

As a result, one has to be conservative around the opening day predictions. At the bare minimum though, it is expected that the film would take an opening day of 20 crores. In fact, if it goes up to 23 crores or even 25 crores, then that would be quite good. Whatever comes beyond that is going to be an added bonus but for now, 20-25 crores range would be very healthy for this biggie which has waited patiently to be unveiled in front of audiences only in theatres.

