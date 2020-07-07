From Uri To Tanhaji – The Kings Of Good Times: Koimoi Pre-Pandemic Select List Has The MUST WATCH Movies From Before The Lockdown

We all fell asleep in one world and woke up in another. The world and nature continue its life and has put humans in cages sending a message that we are not necessary and the air, earth, water and sky without you are fine. The Pandemic has put many things in a standstill including crushing the entertainment business on whole. Theatres shut down, shooting cancelled, releases postponed, and some ready to release coming on OTT platform to cut down costs and facilitate available cash flow.

Big movies and grandeur are always enjoyed on the big screen and megastars require mega release and hardcore fans want that. But for that to happen again the virus needs to be controlled and defeated. Before COVID brought this massive change in the daily life and caused a dent in the film industry we look at some good releases in 2019 and 2020 which brought a smile in face of producers, exhibitors, fans and audience. Some set cash registers ringing more than the industry or makers expected them to.

We call this list as Koimoi Pre-Pandemic Select and have curated this list for you to devour if you missed these at the big screen. Even if you enjoyed them you can still watch and these are still worth a dekko.

At your home, on your personal big or small screen watch the Koimoi Pre-Pandemic Select. These movies gave a beautiful cinema experience in term of content, emotions, laugh and value for money.

(1) URI: The Surgical Strike: Zee5

With tension growing on the borders and the government tackling it in its own way to secure our sovereignty this movie is a good watch for its chest-pounding moments. Inspired by true events this Vicky Kaushal starrer roared at the box office after a small start. Earning around 244 crores this was a Super Duper Hit at the box office. You can catch this on ZEE5 and it is worth the entire 2+ hours of your time.

(2) Badla: Netflix

A brilliant adaptation of Spanish movie with a towering performance from Amitabh Bachchan and a convincing Tapsee Pannu, this Sujoy Gosh direction keeps you hooked till the end. This is one of the best thrillers from Bollywood after Kahaani. If you have missed it in the theatres do catch it without getting up from that couch as the length is less than 2 hours. The movie also earned well to being Super Hit movie.

(3) Kesari: Amazon Prime

With wonderful songs like Teri Mitti, Ve Maahi and Akshay Kumar’s bold patriotic portrayal of Ishwar Singh this tale of Battle of Saragarhi is worth for memorable performances of the 21 actors as Sikh. There are technical flaws and lack of some good editing but this movie needs a watch for this unknown, untold page of history.

(4) Kabir Singh: Netflix

Intense drama, beautiful music, and terrific performance of Shahid Kapoor this Super Duper Hit at the Box Office is not to be missed. This was thunderous at the India Box Office with collecting more than 270 crores. Catch it on Netflix

(5) Avengers: Endgame: Disney Plus Hotstar

This was the most awaited Hollywood Movie in India. This was proved with its opening day of 53 crores which is a big task for big Bollywood releases. This union of big Marvel superheroes and fight against super villain THANOS was big-screen splendour. This went ahead and also collected a huge 365 crores in India

(6) Article 15: Netflix

Critically acclaimed Article 15 was a dark crime investigation drama with an overall good performance by the cast. Ayushman Khurana was brilliant in this Anubhav Sinha directorial venture also earned a decent amount at Box Office earning a Super Hit status.

(7) Batla House: Amazon Prime

Inspired by True events and a remarkable performance by John Abraham based on Delhi’s Batla House encounter the movie is a fascinating watch. Except for the length which could have shortened the movie keeps you thrilled till the end. Not to be missed Norah Fatehi’s Saki Saki moves and her short and important role. The court scenes of the movie by Rajesh Sharma as lawyer add to interesting events.

(8) Chhichhore: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushant Singh’s last big-screen release was a great mixture of emotions and entertainment. With an ordinary start of 7 crores, the movie breached 150 crores purely on word of mouth for its content. Nitesh Tiwari should get all brownie points to helm this project and give such a product. Take that remote and go to Hotstar and watch it with your parents and Kids.

(9) Good Newwz: Amazon Prime

The last movie of 2019 ended the year on a high note with a pain in your stomach laugh riot. Proper treatment of emotions, fun a fast-paced comedy with foot tapping music made this movie a 200 crore club member at India Box Office. With a social message and not making it preachy one worked with the audience and it has a lot of funny moments with an excellent performance from the entire team.

(10) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Disney Plus Hotstar

The first big movie of 2020 Tanhaji takes you to the page of the history book which deserves to be told and it has been told with unabashed entertainment. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali’s face-off with that smartly woven background score keeps you glued for 130 minutes. The money spent on creating a big canvas has been fully justified. This pre-pandemic mammoth is worth a watch in the OTT and one need to see this for the loyalty of Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare towards Swaraj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Theatres will be waiting for another such release and praying Go Corona Go.

We being part of this industry hope to see you back in the cinemas soon and until then enjoy this Koimoi Pre-Pandemic Select from your home.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!