Naagin 4 fame Anita Hassanandani who shares over a whopping 5 million followers on her Instagram handle, never fails to keep her fans entertained with adorable pictures and videos. The telly actress yesterday shared her old TikTok video on Instagram which also features her husband Rohit Reddy. As the duo is seen recreating the iconic train sequence from DDLJ.

Anita Hassanandani who used to be a frequent user of the recently banned video-sharing app TikTok, along with the video had an inspiring message in the caption for TikTokers.

“No need #TikTok! Bas talent hi kaafiii haaiiiii …. kisi bhi platform ko TikTok banadeinge! Here’s a shoutout to all the TikTokers who worked really hard to achieve certain goals. You guys r way to talented to need a certain platform. Any and every platform needddssss you! Looking forward to all ur amazing videos here on insta and hopefully soon on #Reels,” read Anita Hassanandani’s caption.

Talking about the video, it has Anita Hassanandani running in slow motion towards her hubby Rohit Reddy who is seen standing on doorsteps of the train extending his hands to hold her. But Anita has some other plans, as the actress instead of holding her hubby’s hand is seen grabbing a bag of chips from the latter’s jacket.

