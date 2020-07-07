Mahesh Babu’s Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Rare Capture Of Their ‘Elusive’ Son Amid Quarantine

Mahesh Babu’s wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, has shared a “rare capture” of her “elusive son” Gautam on social media.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Gautam climbing up the stairs.

“Rare capture of ‘the elusive son’ happened to involve him in a casual conversation and somehow managed this Kodak moment my lucky day! Moments to cherish #gratitude #13toosoon,” Namrata wrote alongside the image.

Namrata Shirodkar is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like “Hero Hindustani”, “Vaastav: The Reality” and “Bride And Prejudice” among others.

She met hubby Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit “Vamsi”. The two tied the knot in 2005.

They welcomed their firstborn, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Mahesh Babu who is making sure to spend quality time with family amid quarantine, will kick start with Sarkaru Vaari Paata after lockdown. The film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, and it will be helmed by filmmaker Parsuram.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh also has SS Rajamouli’s yet to be titled venture.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!