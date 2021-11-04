This year’s biggest film Sooryavanshi will finally be releasing in theatres tomorrow. The team, Rohit Shetty along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stones to promote their mega action thriller. The film which was supposed to release last year in March was delayed due to the global pandemic, and looking at the advance bookings, it might shatter a major box office record.

Moviegoers are too excited to finally return back to the theatres, especially people from Maharashtra where cinema halls were shut for the last 6 months due to the surge in COVID cases in the state.

Now that things are getting back to normal, Sooryavanshi will be the first major release in Maharashtra while other states had already opened theatres with COVID restrictions. Although it’s just one day left for Akshay Kumar starrer to release, there has been a difference among studios backing the film and the theatre owners, due to the issues like revenue and show sharing.

However, there are few single-screens and multiplex like Carnival, Movie Time, Wave, Maxus, Gold, Mukta, etc have opened advance bookings for the Rohit Shetty directorial. So let’s see Sooryavanshi is faring in advance booking.

Mumbai

As we earlier said, there’s an issue between producers and cinema multiplex owners, but for those who have started advance booking for the first week, the response has been tremendous. More than 80% of shows are booked and filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

There are lots of moviegoers in this region but surpassingly, the advance bookings for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is very low. Only a handful of shows have been booked.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru theatres are yet to open with full capacity but still, there are enough shows in the region. however, the advance booking doesn’t seem too good.

Hyderabad

The advance booking for Sooryavanshi in Hyderabad has increased but still, the show timings are surprisingly low. The bookings are expected to increase from today.

Chandigarh

There’s a minute development in Chandigarh, as of now only two theatres have started advance booking and one of them is almost houseful.

Chennai

Let’s just say, there are a fair amount of people who have booked tickets in Chennai but there’s still hope that it’ll increase by the end of the day. Some of the shows are filling fast while others have been slow.

Pune

Just like Mumbai, advance bookings in Pune has increased and a majority of the theatres have filled their show timings.

