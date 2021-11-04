It’s Diwali today and trust us, it’s a dhamakedaar one with big releases like Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Marvel’s Eternals making it to the silver screen. While we are sure fans will be flocking to theatres – while keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautionary measures, our thoughts are on how well the films will perform.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is a box office king, who not only films several films a year but also have several of them impressing all at the box office with its collection.

So today, as Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi – starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and more hits the big screen, we take a look at Akki’s top 10 grossing films to date. We wonder whether his newest cop drama will make a place for itself here soon and remove this 2017 flick from here!

Housefull 4 (2019)

Advertisement

First on the list is Farhad Samji’s 2019 comedy film Housefull 4. Starring an ensemble cast consisting of talents like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and more, the film grossed Rs 206 crore. A Diwali release, the film received mixed to negative reviews upon release with critics appreciating the performances and production values but criticizing its screenplay, writing, humour, direction and more.

Good Newwz (2019)

Directed by Raj Mehta, this comedy-drama revolved around two couples as they attempt to become parents via in vitro fertilisation. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, this December 2019 release earned Rs 201.14 crore at the box office.

Mission Mangal (2019)

This Jagan Shakti drama flick starred an ensemble cast including Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and others. The film received positive reviews from critics and earned Rs 200.16 crore at the box office becoming a commercial success.

2.0 (Hindi) (2018)

This Tamil-Hindi science fiction action by S Shankar starred Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and more. The film that followed the conflict between the once dismantled humanoid robot Chitti and Akki’s Pakshi Rajan, a former ornithologist who seeks vengeance upon cell phone users earned Rs 188.00 Cr

Kesari (2019)

This war film written and directed by Anurag Singh followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi – a battle fought between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. With its stellar performance, music and dialogues, the film earned Rs 153.00 crore at the ticket counters.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Akshay Kumar is known for shedding light on social issues and he did the same in this Shree Narayan Singh comedy-drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and more, the film highlighted India’s toilet problem, which is caused by their cultural and religious sentiments. It earned Rs 134.25 crore at the box office.

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Prabhu Deva’s Rowdy Rathore, starring Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Gurdeep Kohli, Yashpal Sharma and Paresh Ganatra, saw Akki playing dual roles – a brave police officer and a thief. The film reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore earned more than double at the ticket windows. It grossed Rs 131 crores.

Airlift (2016)

This historical drama film by Raja Krishna Menon followed a Kuwait-based businessman, Ranjit Katyalas, as he carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. Also starring Nimrit Kaur, the film emerged as a blockbuster and earned Rs 129.00 crore at the box office.

Rustom (2016)

A national film award winner (Kumar for Best Actor), this Tinu Suresh Desai directorial is loosely based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case and narrates the story of a Naval Officer whose wife has an extramarital affair with a businessman. Also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta the film earned Rs 127.42 crore at the ticket counters.

Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Subhash Kapoor’s black comedy Jolly LLB 2 followed a lawyer (played by Akshay Kumar) who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful advocate to bring justice to the deceased victim of a fake encounter involving a corrupt police officer. Co-starring Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla the film minted Rs 117.00 crore at the box office.

Other Akshay Kumar starrers that were part of his Top 10 grossers (once upon a time) included Housefull 2, Holiday, Housefull 3 and more.

Do you think Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi – featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead will make it to Akki’s Top 10 highest-grossing films? Lets us know in the comments below.

Must Read: When Vidya Balan Said Women Turn Naughtier & Hotter After The Age Of 40 Giving A Logical Reason!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube