‘Hiccups and Hookups,’ Lionsgate Play’s First Indian original show’s title and host of characters were introduced to the viewers by none other than Rajkummar Rao in a new video which hit the airwaves. If you are wondering why him, then the answer lies in the fact that, there is no better way to give a sneak peek of the new Rao family in town than by an established and popular Rao like Rajkummar. He had taken the onus on himself to delineate the spunky, unabashed, bold and irreverent members of this new household upon himself.

In the innovative video for the show, the actor is clearly seen calling the new Rao’s in town ‘shocking and not rocking’. He refers to Lara Dutta’s character as a ‘modern stree’ who is confused about her dating options. Prateik Babbar is introduced as the guy who considers himself to be the ‘Newton of Relationships’ as he believes dating is a game of Snakes and Ladders. Shinnova who plays the teenage daughter of Lara Dutta’s character in the show, according to Rajkummar, considers herself the ‘Queen of Relationships.’ But eventually she ends up getting caught in situations that go against her.

Talking about his association, Rajkummar Rao adds in a jocular vein, “All three characters that I introduce have a mind of their own. They are full of sass combined with a lot of spunk. They have been on my mind as they go about living their life to the fullest without any filters. And yes, it looks like, it’s time for a Rao like me to ‘Ghabrao’ because this new set of Raos are clearly going to keep me on my toes with their adventures.”

Rajkummar Rao goes on to state that his carefully constructed and spotless reputation of close to a decade is under threat. If you are wondering why then, it’s time to get ready to meet the members of the new show as they are a family with no facades or boundaries. They are all set to not just change the grammar of the modern family, but are also going to redefine it.

Directed by Kunal Kohli ‘Hiccups and Hookups’ is set in an urban context and is India’s first bold and progressive show about a family which doesn’t believe in filters or boundaries.

