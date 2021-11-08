Korean show Squid Game has taken the world by storm as it has become the most-watched Netflix show in the world and it has also broken several records. This year, the majority of the Halloween parties were themed around the Hwang Dong-hyuk’s show and TV star Karanvir Bohra along with his wife Teejay Sidhu’s decided to go with the same theme for their twin daughters Bella and Vienna’s fifth birthday.

The Lee Jung‑jae starrer pits 456 participants against each other in a game of life and death where one gets a chance to become a billionaire.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu threw an extravagant birthday party for their twin daughters Bella and Vienna. The couple was dressed like guards from the Netflix show Squid Game while their daughters wore dresses just like, ‘Red Light Green Light’s’ infamous doll.

Although, Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu and their daughters enjoyed the Squid Game themed birthday setup but it wasn’t accepted by the netizens. The couple received flak from social media users.

A user wrote, “Don’t think that is a correct theme for kids birthday party,” while another wrote, “Where are we heading with this …. on kids birthday party … really ??” a third user questioned, “I don’t get this. There’s nothing child friendly about squid game. So this is mostly to appease/entertain the parent/adult population at this party.”

Although many bashed Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu for the Squid Game birthday theme, there were netizens who were gushing about their youngest daughter, Snowflake’s cuteness.

The viral Netflix show is currently the highest-rated series of the year and its star cast, Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, O Yeong-Su, Anupam Tripathi, have become overnight sensations all around the world. The actor who played the character of, Seong Gi‑Hun aka player 456 has been voted, Best K-Drama actor for the year by many Korean entertainment websites.

