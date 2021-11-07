Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi grandly celebrated Diwali this year. The actor along with his family have bought a brand new car the Kia Sonet. Recently photos of the actor and his family posing alongside his new car have gone viral.

This subcompact SUV that the actor has got costs Rs. 12.29 lakh. He decided to take the car on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and it can be seen that his family is really happy with this decision.

Although Dilip Joshi plays the lead role of Jethalal in the comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor like to keep things low, in his personal as well as professional life. This is the reason why the actor has not sent out any news of him buying a new car on his social media handles.

#jethalal of #tarakmehtakaultachashma with family as he buys new car this Diwali pic.twitter.com/eXu9qjoBAg — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) November 6, 2021

Speaking about the show Dilip Joshi states that he is really happy about playing his role also explains to Etimes that he had received many other offers as well from other shows on the web. The actor has made it clear that he’d like to stay in the sitcom for now and explore possibilities of working for digital later.

He said, “I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want.”

Meanwhile, there have been reports going around from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s team that they are now looking for a new actor to play the role of Nattu Kaka. Although the news has not been official yet some fan clubs claim to see a new Nattu Kaka on the set. The fan club has also uploaded a photo of the new Nattu Kaka on social media.

In the photo, we can see the new Nattu Kaka sitting in the same chair in the Gada Electronics shop where Ghanshyam Nayak used to sit. It is not confirmed that this new actor is the new Nattu Kaka and it feels that it will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

