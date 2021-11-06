Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular and loved shows on the Indian television space. The show has been entertaining the spectators for over a decade and now it’s been said that the show will get a new Nattu Kaka.

Advertisement

The comedy show displays the daily life of Taarakh Mehta and his ever-lively society. With more than 3000 episodes and with fresh content, the show has won millions of hearts.

Advertisement

Coming back to the news, we all know that the actor who pervious played the role of Nattu Kaka, Ghanshyam Nayak has recently passed away due to cancer. The character was one of the starting characters of the show and fans have been showing love and praise for him ever since. Now that he is gone fans and viewers have been missing Nattu Kaka and waiting to see who will fill in the previous actor’s shoes.

There have been reports going around from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s team that they are now looking for a new actor to play the role of Nattu Kaka. Although the news has not been official yet some fan clubs claim to see a new Nattu Kaka on the set. The fan club has also uploaded a photo of the new Nattu Kaka on social media.

In the photo, we can see the new Nattu Kaka sitting in the same chair in the Gada Electronics shop where Ghanshyam Nayak used to sit. It is not confirmed that this new actor is the new Nattu Kaka and it feels that it will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, it is been known that actress Disha Vakani who plays Dayaben on the show, left the show during the maternity break in 2017. Reports claim that the actress has not returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to the ongoing rift with the makers over increasing the fees. It is said that she was earning 1 to 1.5 lakh fees for every episode of the popular show. Even after she left the show, the actress was allegedly earning close to 20 lakhs every month, as per the Bollywood Life report.

Disha Vakani has been earning movies, TV shows to brand promotion. She was also getting many TVCs and brands amidst her growing popularity among the TV audience.

Are you excited to see a new Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Gauahar Khan Lashes Out At Umar Riaz’s Fans & Threatens Them With A Police Complaint: “They Really Think They Can Get Away With It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube