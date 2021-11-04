Comedian Kapil Sharma is hosting his own show for the past 10 years, although there were some hurdles he faced, the actor/comedian came out stronger. To be in a place where he currently is, takes a lot of time, patience and hard work. In all these years, Kapil has achieved enough fame which led him to purchase some extravagant properties, that includes a multi-crore luxury apartment in Mumbai and a palatial farmhouse in Punjab.

The comedian came into the limelight when he first participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, which he eventually won and took home ₹10 lakh as the prize money.

After winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Kapil Sharma was seen in a number of reality shows in which the comedian worked as an extra but he had always dreamt of doing something big. In 2013, he came up with his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV which ran for 3 years, in 2016, he returned with a bang with The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

Whatever Kapil Sharma has earned in all these years, the actor has invested majorly in properties. His luxury apartment in Mumbai and a palatial farmhouse in Punjab are proof that the man has great taste.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu actor along with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath and kids, stay at a premium locality of Mumbai and as per reports, the apartment cost him approximately Rs 15 crores. Time and again the comedian shares glimpses of his house and our jaws dropped seeing those beautiful interiors.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s palatial farmhouse in Punjab is no less than a dream. He purchased the property recently when he was away from the limelight for a brief period of time to spend some leisure time in the state. Apparently, the property is now valued at Rs 25 crore.

Winters.. Punjab.. beautiful weather.. new journey.. morning shoot.. need ur blessings.. love u all pic.twitter.com/GSiVFHzQJr — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 27, 2016

