Bollywood’s most versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and his love lady Patralekhaa’s love story never fails to give us major couple goals. The duo has been in a relationship for a decade now and has preferred to keep their relationship low-key.

Advertisement

The love birds have starred in the film, CityLights and have also worked together in the web series, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Advertisement

However, it’s quite known that a love story isn’t brewed in just one day. Well, it is said that situations were not so simple at the beginning for Rajkummar Rao and that his now girlfriend Patralekhaa was a hard nut to crack. The reason was that she already had her impressions about him which were, let’s just say not very impressive.

Recently, Rajkummar Rao had visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film upcoming film, Hum Do Hamare Do. On the show, Kapil Sharma quizzed Rajkummar about his role in his film Made In China, where he had introduced the ‘Tiger Soup’ so that married pairs could bring satisfaction in their married life and on the other hand, his character in Hum Do Hamare Do arranges fake parents to get married.

The comedian-host asked him the explanation for taking up such roles by saying, ”Aapko aise offer sanyog se milte hai ki vyavahik jeevan se judi samasyaon pe aapka chehra bada suit karta hai.”.

Replying to Kapil’s question, The ‘Stree’ fame said, “Abhi tak meri shaadi nahi hui hai toh log chahte hai ki main experience ho jaaun ki kya kya problem aa sakti hai. Kya kya papad belne padte hai.”

On the show, the actor further shared the anecdote on their first meeting and how Patralekhaa had thought that he was a ‘Cheap person’. He said, ”Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi.” Rao also spoke about his first feeling for his love lady after he saw her in an advertisement, and said, ”Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are getting married in November 2021.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Sizzles In A Red Plunging Neckline Dress; Netizen Trolls Her Saying, “Pakad Kar Rakho Kahi Gir Na Jaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube