TV actress Urfi Javed has been in the headlines ever since she appeared on Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT earlier this year. She also caused stirr on the Internet for her outlandish fashion choices. Now she is on the recieving end of trolls on the Internet.

‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ actress has been a target of internet trolls for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices. However, that did not stop her from sharing images in the clothes she likes and feels comfortable and confident in.

Urfi Javed recently shared photographs of herself wearing a red outfit on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen posing with one dress strap down and her hand holding the dress. Take a look at the pictures below:

Soon after she shared the pictures, it immediately went viral on the internet and garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes. One user wrote, “Pakad kar rakho kahi gir na jaye,” while another wrote, “Utar deti to jaldi badh jaate followers”. A third user wrote, “Baki sb ko thik…. Bra dikhana jruri tha?? 😂😂” another user commented, “Kapde nhi sambhalte to khud ko kaise sambhalogi”

Previously, Urfi Javed shared some sizzling hot photos of herself dressed in a black outfit. In the pictures she was seen looking gorgeous in a sexy black strappy bodysuit that featured a criss-cross plunging neckline. Her black bra was quite visible through the cutout neckline. The black bodysuit had an extended see-through lining as well. Javed struck various poses for the cameras as she stood looking ravishing in the black outfit. Take a look at it below:

