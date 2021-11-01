Yeh Hain Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is one of the outspoken telly stars who never shy away from speaking the truth. The actress has often expressed her views about wrongdoings in the society and recently a tweet by an author has irked the TV actress. ‘No Bindi no business’ campaign has created quite a stir on social media and Divyanka slammed the movement for questioning women choices for dressing up.

The actress was recently declared as the 1st runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Arjun Bijlani took home the prestigious trophy in a nail biting finale.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi bashed netizens who were promoting ‘No Bindi no business’ campaign on twitter and her views has won hearts. A female author tweeted, “Speaking for myself. Not buying anything for #Deepawali from any brand that shows model without a bindi. #nobindinobusiness.”

Slamming the author Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “No bindi no business? It should be a woman’s choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices! Next you’ll want purda-system & then Satipratha back? Why should any culture be measured by women’s dressing? I’m further shocked when women propagate such concepts!”

No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices!

Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back?

Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing?

I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts! pic.twitter.com/9RuozCWsis — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, many came in support of the actress while some defended the author. A user wrote, “This is completely different take on what @ShefVaidya is standing for.. have you seen recent tv/newspaper ads all had Diwali wishes without a bindi and most wearing green clothes,that’s where a bindi make such a difference,We won’t ask #NoBindiNoBusiness on Eid or Christmas,” however, the actress gave a befitting replying saying, “I’m a Brahman girl, but I can choose not to wear bindi. Green colour is of Maa Katyayni too signifying growth. You can’t take away my green from my wardrobe on any day.To support one cause don’t suppress another! #extremism. Women have fought hard for a free will in our society.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi more replies.

I'm a Brahman girl, but I can choose not to wear bindi.

Green colour is of Maa Katyayni too signifying growth. You can't take away my green from my wardrobe on any day.

To support one cause don't suppress another! #extremism

Women have fought hard for a free will in our society. https://t.co/EX7sxGteuB — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 30, 2021

Dear WEIRD GUY, you are ultimately talking about women. Let's be fair, please ask men to be in 6 yard dhotis, turbans and Brahman men not without chotis & janeu. #EqualSanskaar🙏 Bindi/ saree is part of Sringaar…chosen by women. Don't shove it down her throat for any reason! https://t.co/YBZ3V2n4t3 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 30, 2021

Even I did a Diwali home shot commercial recently without a Bindi. Brand had nothing to do with it. It was a personal choice..close to my reality.

If one is sure of his/her cultural values,won't need a pseudo portrayal.

Now, I'll wear a green dress on Diwali. Will share pics😊👍 https://t.co/MkLaBKYLPc — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 30, 2021

