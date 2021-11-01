Television’s one of the popular actress Ankita Lokhande is head over heels in love with her businessman boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta star has always declined to talk about their marriage plans but the latest reports suggest that the duo are all set to get married in December. Yes, you read that right.

The Manikarnika star had confirmed her relationship with the businessman on her birthday in 2019. While announcing the big news they had already given hint about taking the next step but nothing was ever confirmed.

According to reports by ETimes, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have finally sealed the deal to tie the nuptial knot. Going by the reports, the couple has set 12, 13 and 14 December as their wedding dates. As of now, only their close family and friends has been informed, while their wedding invitations will soon be dispatched.

Reportedly, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will have an intimate affair with family and really close friends. Meanwhile, other details have been kept tightly under wraps but now everyone will be curious for more details.

The couple has been dating for 3 and a half years now, they never shy away from showing PDA and often share each other’s mushy pictures online.

Earlier, while speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande had hinted that marriage was on the cards, she told, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani wedding. But I am not really sure what will I plan.”

Recently, on beau Vicky Jain’s birthday, the actress gifted him an Apple AirPods Max, that cost almost Rs 60 thousand. Sharing the video of surprising Vicky on his birthday, Ankita wrote, “Your best years are ahead of you and your best is NOW with ME and I promise I will be there for you at life’s every up and down and the in-between. Happy birthday my man.”

