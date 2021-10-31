TV serial ‘Neemki Mukhiya’ actor Vijay Kumar was arrested in Patna, police said. Read on to know more.

Vijay Kumar, who essayed the part of Tetar Singh in the TV serial, is facing the charges of dowry harassment with his first wife and for having a second marriage without divorcing his first spouse.

An FIR pertaining to these two offences was registered against the actor in 2020.

“Vijay Kumar was absconding ever since the FIR was registered. We had learnt that Kumar came with a drama company to perform in an event in Naubatpur area of the district. Accordingly, we raided the place. Kumar, after seeing a police team approaching him, tried to flee from the venue but failed. We nabbed him,” said Brajesh Kumar Singh, investigating officer of Naubatpur police station.

