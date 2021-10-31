It’s been over 13 years but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still remains at the top in Indian sitcoms. Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha and others, the show has also set a record in terms of episodes’ count. But amid all this, some viewers complain about the boring content and yes, even actors agree with them to some extent.

Clearly, keeping a sitcom interesting for as long as 13 years is not an easy job. With episodes’ count of 3000+, one can only imagine how much effort the writers and actors have to put in to keep their viewers engaged. Once our beloved Shailesh aka Taarak Mehta was asked about the same complaint of some viewers. He beautifully explained it.

In an interview with Mydream TV USA, talking about the show, Shailesh Lodha said, “It’s not about getting bored but it’s about human behaviour. The thought process keeps getting evolved with time. So, for the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is in a run for over 12 years, it’s quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage.”

However, Shailesh also defended the show by talking about the television ratings. He said, “The actors and their characters are same and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still amongst the top 5 shows, which proves that the audience is still us.”

We truly agree with Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta still remains a go-to show for the audience!

