Shehnaaz Gill is still mourning the loss of Sidharth Shukla, and it’s clearly visible as she released her tribute for the late actor recently. However, she shockingly got trolled by some Sidharth fans. They thought Shehnaaz is using Sid’s name for her personal gain.

On Friday, Shehnaaz shared her tribute for Sidharth Shukla titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai‘. It’s a video comprising of some beautiful memories comprising her and Sidharth. As she shared the video on her social media and YouTube as well, some Sid fans thought Shehnaaz is using Sidharth’s name for her personal gain.

Sidharth Shukla fans even trolled Jaan Kumar Sanu and Amit Tandon for using the emotions of Sidharth fans for their personal gain. Reacting to this, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has now come out in the support of Shehnaaz Gill. Initially, Aly’s tweet disguised netizens as he’s slamming Shehnaaz and other celebs. But later, in his second tweet, Aly clearly stood by Shehnaaz.

In a tweet, Aly Goni wrote, “I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha…#peaceout.”

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla died on 2nd September due to cardiac arrest. The actor was just 40 years old. After Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz Gill went into a shell for almost a month. Just a few days back, she returned to work as she stepped out for the promotions of her film ‘Honsla Rakh’, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

