Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's Final Song Habit Released Now, Sidnaaz Fans Pour In Their Heartwarming Reactions For The Late Actor
Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla’s Final Music Video Habit Has Made Every Sidnaaz Fan Emotional (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Late Bollywood and television actor Sidharth Shukla’s song, Habit, was aired on Wednesday which is a day earlier because of its public demand. The music video stars the late actor alongside his rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill. Shreya Ghoshal took it to her Twitter saying, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way? #HABIT OUT NOW.”

Advertisement

The video starts showing an emotional Shehnaaz saying, “Bichda iss kadar ki rut hi badal gayi, ek shaks saare sheher ko viraan kar gaya (He left in a way that even the season changed, one person left the entire city desolate).” After this, we have a glimpse of her and the late actor in Goa along with a behind-the-scenes video.

Advertisement

Habit, starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, won many hearts. Fans were overjoyed to see the video as one of the last appearances made by the late actor.

Check out some of the reactions from the fans to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Habit here:

Sidharth Shukla had died on September 2nd due to a heart attack. This sudden tragedy took place before the shoot of the Habit music video could be finished. Shehnaaz Gill was struck hard by this, resulting in her going in cuckoon for a long time.

On fans demands, ‘Habit’ was returned to its original title earlier this week. Shreya earlier took it to his Instagram account to share a post over the song saying, “He was a star and will be forever… The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega (It is incomplete yet it will be complete. The last song of Sidnaaz, the wish of every fan, will stay alive in our hearts forever).”

Must Read: Urfi Javed Exclusive On Aryan Khan Arrest: “He Is Very Cute, Such Cute Guys Shouldn’t Go Through So Much”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out