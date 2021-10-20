Late Bollywood and television actor Sidharth Shukla’s song, Habit, was aired on Wednesday which is a day earlier because of its public demand. The music video stars the late actor alongside his rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill. Shreya Ghoshal took it to her Twitter saying, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way? #HABIT OUT NOW.”

The video starts showing an emotional Shehnaaz saying, “Bichda iss kadar ki rut hi badal gayi, ek shaks saare sheher ko viraan kar gaya (He left in a way that even the season changed, one person left the entire city desolate).” After this, we have a glimpse of her and the late actor in Goa along with a behind-the-scenes video.

Habit, starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, won many hearts. Fans were overjoyed to see the video as one of the last appearances made by the late actor.

Check out some of the reactions from the fans to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Habit here:

I am very proud of #ShehnaazGiIl

Takes a lot of bravery, to work through your pain. May God bless her. Those who sit afar and judge… have no idea.. all they can do is judge. — Ira💕 (@ira_asthana) October 20, 2021

For one last time our favorites #SidNaaz together, it hurts to even say this. But let's celebrate their love, Friendship, and fond memories together ❤ #HabitFtSidNaazTomorrow#ShehnaazGiIl pic.twitter.com/Jbfxtckpeq — Ritika✨💫Honsla Rakh (@Ritika39497662) October 20, 2021

THIS💔

he is her strength and always will be. She is standing strong because she knows he is still there and will always be there for her. #SidNaaz #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGiIl #HabitFtSidNaazOutNow #Habit pic.twitter.com/4iIZAtLFn5 — sidnaaz is forever ❤️ (@sidnaazianssss) October 20, 2021

Sidharth Shukla had died on September 2nd due to a heart attack. This sudden tragedy took place before the shoot of the Habit music video could be finished. Shehnaaz Gill was struck hard by this, resulting in her going in cuckoon for a long time.

On fans demands, ‘Habit’ was returned to its original title earlier this week. Shreya earlier took it to his Instagram account to share a post over the song saying, “He was a star and will be forever… The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega (It is incomplete yet it will be complete. The last song of Sidnaaz, the wish of every fan, will stay alive in our hearts forever).”

