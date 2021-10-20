Mouni Roy is one of the most popular television actresses in our country. The beauty made a smooth and successful transition from television to Bollywood and have been doing some great work in the industry. The actress took to her Instagram to share a pretty picture of herself in a sultry plunging neckline tube dress and netizens can’t stop gushing over her beauty.

The Gold actress is quite active on social media with over 19 million followers on Instagram.

Mouni Roy shared the picture with an ice cube emoji and the picture has over 808k likes and over 6k comments. The actress can be seen wearing a pink with silver sequined plunging neckline tube mini dress in the pictures.

Mouni Roy opted for black smokey kohl eyes with loads of highlighter, blushed cheeks and nude glossy lips. The Gold actress kept her tresses open with a middle parting and her signature wavy curl.

Take a look at her pictures here:

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. Mouni Roy, you beauty!

Netizens were quick to react to Mouni’s pictures. A section of social media praised her for her spellbound beauty and the other section dropped some not so ‘nice comments’ on her pictures.

A user reacted to the Gold actress’s picture and commented, “Kya karogi itne paise bacha kar kuch kha bhi liya karo.” Another user commented, “Khana pina khao yar 😂.” A third user commented, “Jrurat hai thoda aur bhojan ki.” A fourth user commented, “Week ho gai pehle se buhut pehle zada achi lagti thi ab nhi itni achi lagti pehle moti se or gorri bhi thi 😑ab pta nhi kya ho gya please apna khyal rakho moni😍😍.”

What are your thoughts on Mouni Roy’s stunning pictures in a mini dress? Tell us in the comments below.

