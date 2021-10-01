Advertisement

Mouni Roy, who gained fame with pivotal roles in shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has done her best to keep her private life away from media scrutiny. Despite all her efforts, fresh reports are making the rounds now suggesting that the actress is all set to tie the knot with her Dubai-based banker and businessman beau Suraj Nambiar.

As per the report, the wedding will take place in January. For those who do not know, Mouni has reportedly been dating Suraj since 2019. They allegedly got closer during her extended stay in Dubai in 2020. So who’s the source of this news? Well, it’s the Brahmastra actress’ cousin brother. Read on to know all he had to say about the upcoming wedding.

As per an India Today report, Mouni Roy’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar interacted with a newspaper in her hometown of Cooch Bihar recently and revealed the actress’ marriage plans. He said that Mouni and Suraj Nambiar will get tie the knot in January 2022. Shedding more light on the celebrations, he added that the ceremony will be held in Dubai or Italy. He also mentioned that there will be a reception in Cooch Bihar, Kolkata as well. Vidyut also stated that he and his family will be attending their wedding ceremony.

While Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are rarely spotted together, it was after her birthday in September, that Mouni re-posted a story of Suraj that featured a pup. She wrote on it, “Both mine. I love you.” She also posted photos with the pup calling it, “My baby boy Theo.. the best surprise amongst soooo many…So so happy!!!!!”

Over the years, the two have mentioned each other in their Instagram stories and supported each other during different appearances and more. In fact, after he wrote “Somebody ring the fire alarm” on one of Mouni Roy’s posts, it was reported that the two got engaged. Apparently, Mouni’s mother met Suraj Nambiar’s parents at Mandira Bedi’s house in Mumbai.

On the work front, Mouni Roy recently appeared on the music video for Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai with Jubin Nautyal. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

