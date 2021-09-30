Advertisement

Self-proclaimed Bollywood critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is well known for bashing and saying derogatory things about celebrities. Now the latest celebrity to become his victim is none other than Mouni Roy. Scroll down to know more on what he said.

The former Bigg Boss contestant recently took potshots at Shah Rukh Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He compared how fans of both sides can’t accept the failure of their stars. The self-proclaimed critic doesn’t seem to be backing down from taking digs at celebs.

Kamaal Rashid Khan took to Twitter taking a dig at actress Mouni Roy. He shared some pictures of the actress and wrote, “Money can change the looks also. See here, Actress #MouniRoy keeps changing her looks.” Take a look at his tweet below:

Money can change the looks also. See here, Actress #MouniRoy keeps changing her looks. pic.twitter.com/64R2fDBCCz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 30, 2021

Soon after his tweet, a user gave a befitting reply to KRK. The user wrote, “U alsoo change ur wife face”

U alsoo change ur wife face — Bikash Khadka (@BkasKhadka50) September 30, 2021

Previously KRK trolled Akshay Kumar over his Canadian citizenship. He even credited himself as Google mentioned Akki as an ‘Indian-Canadian actor’. He tweeted, “Before #TheBrandKRK campaign, google was calling him an Indian actor and now google is calling him “Indian Canadian Actor”! This is the Jalwa and power of #DrKRK! I did, What entire Indian media was not able to do. Hum Jiske Peeche Lag Jaate Hain, Uski life Bana Dete Hain.”

A day later, he shared predictions about Akki’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi’s opening and lifetime collections. Sharing a poll result, he wrote, “Survey result- 38% people want to watch film #Sooryavanshi Means day1 business can be 2-3Cr! Weekend 10Cr and lifetime 20-25Cr! In case the film will really be released.”

