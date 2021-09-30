Advertisement

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story – a biopic on Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni that starred late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, turns 5 today. While the Neeraj Pandey directorial received several nominations and even won at the Screen Awards, Stardust Awards, IIFA Awards and more, did you know how much went into its making?

Well, we are here to tell you that on the film’s 5th anniversary. From how much Dhoni made for his biopic to SSR’s paycheck and even how much the makers got back before the film hit theatres – read on to know all the numbers.

As reported by The Quint in 2018, an inside source close to Fox Star Studios opened up about the staggering financial arrangements for the making of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. While talking about how much Captain Cool and Sushant Singh Rajput – who played him onscreen, made, the insider said, “Dhoni was given Rs 45 crore for the movie-making rights to his life and access to personal information, documents and pictures, plus Dhoni’s availability for marketing and promotion of the film.”

Talking about SSR’s earnings for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the source added, “In contrast Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs 2 crore to play Dhoni. In fact Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey, who is also a co-producer of the film, received much more money than Sushant. Pandey got Rs 5 crore.”

While the same source revealed that the film was made with a budget of Rs 104 crore, they added the recovery was made even before the film’s release. The source stated that the Sushant Singh Rajput –led film’s satellite rights were sold for Rs 55 crore – which was Rs 5 crores more than what a Salman Khan starrer gets for satellite. The biopic on Captain Cool also made another Rs 20 crore through various on-screen endorsements by SSR of products that Dhoni endorses.

That’s not it. The music rights of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story were sold at Rs 5 crore, and the overseas distribution rights were brought for Rs 10 crore. The source has also revealed that the SSR film had made another Rs 10 crore through international remake rights. The source said, “A Hollywood studio has bought the remake rights of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story from producer Neeraj Pandey and Fox Star Studios for Rs 10 crore. The film will be remade in English now.” The film was dubbed in three other languages – Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

Did these MS Dhoni: The Untold Story number surprise you?

