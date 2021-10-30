Urfi Javed is known for her hatke fashion sense and doesn’t hold back from sharing her views on what she thinks of other people’s fashion choices. While Urfi gets trolled time and again for what she wears, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant gives it back to trolls with style and more eyebrow-raising outfits.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Urfi got candid on what she thinks of Bollywood and television fashion. While sharing who she thinks has good and bad fashion sense, she slammed the telly world for not spending enough money on clothes. Read on to know what she said.

Sharing her views on who has good and bad fashion sense in Bollywood, Urfi Javed said, ” “When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor has a good style, even Kangana.” Elaborating her pick for good fashion sense, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant added, “Sonam experiments. I love people who experiment. Sometimes it might go right, sometimes it might go wrong – I just love people who experiment.”

Talking about bad fashion sense, Urfi Javed stated, “Bad fashion sense…. Shamita Shetty and Kriti Sanon because you showed me, I literally have proof. So Shamita and Kriti.”

Talking about TV actors, Urfi Javed said, “All these TV actors, they really need to work on their style. I don’t like even a single person who I can say has a good style. they wear anything and everything! They are earning so much and they are spending so little on their clothes.” Continuing further, she added, “Everyone needs to work on their (fashion). They need to spend some money. Where is the money going that they are earning! Please, spend some money. I don’t have money and I still spend money on fashion.”

But she didn’t stop there. When she asked who from the TV world is known for her fashion – and we named Hina Khan, Urfi Javed said, “Actually, your right. She brought this change. Except Hina Khan I can’t name anyone.” She added, “I personally like Hina Khan. She’s got a nice figure, she carries herself very nicely. Except Hina Khan, the entire television industry needs a makeover.”

Urfi concluded by talking about television actors and their fashion choices by saying they don’t need to improve but need to revamp. The actress said, “Improve?! They need to change. They need to revamp. Not improve, change. Please change”

Check out Urfi Javed’s interview here:

