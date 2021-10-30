Himanshi Khurana has come a long way especially after being part of Bigg Boss 13. She grabbed maximum eyeballs due to her relationship with Asim Riaz. Post Bigg Boss, the actress is looking forward to exploring new genres but there are some conditions too.

In a recent interview, Himanshi opened up about trying her hands at OTT projects. She wants to be part of clean web projects, as she isn’t comfortable with bold and intimate scenes. She even revealed getting offers of films before Bigg Boss 13, which she turned down due to bold content.

Talking to ETimes, Himanshi Khurana said, “Before Bigg Boss, I was offered a few films which had bold and intimate content. As you are aware a lot of actors from the Punjabi industry keep working in Bollywood. I was offered 3 big Bollywood projects and one of them was Hate Story 4. A popular Punjabi actress worked in that film ultimately but it was offered to me also. They had shortlisted a few popular names around 5-6 from the Punjabi industry and I was one of them but as I wasn’t comfortable I did not take it up. It was out of my comfort zone.”

Speaking about web shows, Himanshi Khurana said, “I am open to working on OTT but I’ve my set of limitations. I don’t think I would be comfortable doing intimate scenes. These days web series have a lot of intimate and bold content and it has become a demand of that platform. Sometimes it seems that it has become compulsory to have bold content in web shows and I’ve been offered a few shows in the past but I’ve turned them down.”

Let’s hope we’ll get to see Himanshi in a new project very soon!

