Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is known for her boldness. Recently, in an interview, the actress made some fierce statements about Bollywood celebrities who try to make themselves relevant by partaking in film industry-related debates on news channels.

The ‘Shakeela’ actress was recently seen with beau Ali Fazal hitting the headlines for their very creative Halloween looks!

While conversing with Film Companion, Richa Chadha said, “As far as polarisation in the film industry goes, I don’t know but I refuse to take seriously people who have zero credibility. I don’t want to name them here and give them more importance because that’s actually what they thrive on. But the fact is they have no credibility. They are the rejects of the system. They are what my friend Mini Mathur calls the ‘khurchans (scrapings from the bottom of the pan) of Bollywood,’”

During the talk, the ‘Fukrey’ actor further added that the ones (celebrities) on news channels are ‘not insiders’ instead are the ones who stand outside and bark at others. Richa Chadha said, “If they are going to gather together, appear on TV debates, froth at the mouth and try to be relevant, they should not be taken seriously. I mean they are not insiders. They don’t know. They are the ones who stand outside a room and bark at you for not being included. They are holding grudges from 1952. That polarisation I would not be able to speak for because I think it’s very opportunistic.”

In the interview, the actress was accompanied by Ali Fazal. They also spoke about their wedding plans and how the Covid-19 ruined all their plans.

Talking about the work front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently announced their production company Pushing Buttons Studio. They will also be seen together in Fukrey 3.

