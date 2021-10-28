Recently, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra filed a defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra. To this, the actress has now replied sending a legal notice to a couple seeking Rs 75 crore for mental harassment.

Earlier the couple had filed a case against her by stating that the actress has been ruining their reputation by making false and baseless allegations against them.

Coming back to Sherlyn Chopra, in her notice, she has claimed that the couple also threatened her with the underworld. The notice read, “Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty threatened me with underworld and now sent me defamation notice but I’ll not get scared. I request police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint. I’ve sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment.”

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra had received a legal notice from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra by their advocate Prashant Patil, where they asked the actress to give a public apology in newspaper and on digital platforms, failing to which, strict actions will be taken against her. “Failing which my clients shall institute appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you (Sherlyn Chopra) without further reference to you,” the notice said. “The entire allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra against Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money,” it said.

The duo had handed out a statement through their lawyers, asserting that they will take lawful action against the statement that the actress wants to make. “The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation. Anything spoken by Miss Chopra in the public domain shall be held against her in the court of law. She shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings before competent courts,” said Raj and Shilpa’s lawyers in the statement.

