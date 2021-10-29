Karan Kundrra has been making a lot of headlines ever since he has entered Bigg Boss 15. From his brewing romance with Tejasswi Prakash to getting in a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal, the actor is definitely making his presence felt in the house. Recently, he spoke about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar in the house with Shamita Shetty and post that, the VJ turned actress has shared a cryptic story on Instagram taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend.

For those of you who don’t know the reason behind the couple’s breakup, Anusha a while ago revealed it was because of infidelity.

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account and shared a story taking a jibe at ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra with a quote that read, “He doesn’t lie to you because the truth will hurt your feelings. He lies to you because the truth might provoke you to make choices that won’t serve his interests.”

Anusha Dandekar’s story came after Karan Kundrra spoke about his breakup with Anusha with Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Talking about it, the actor said, “I lost a lot of friends in the last one and a half years, for obvious reasons.”

Reacting to Kundrra, Shamita asks if it is because of coronavirus, the actor denies and adds, “Nahi, break up hua na. I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. I realised one thing – you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place.”

Karan Kundrra further added, “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred.”

However, the actor feels that if he and Anusha Dandekar would have sat and talked about it then things would have been different now, “Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota, things would have been different.” Shamita Shetty then hopes that Anusha is watching this and she understands.

What are your thoughts on Anusha Dandekar’s cryptic post on ex-boyfriend Karan? Tell us in the space below.

