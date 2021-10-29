Shehnaaz Gill has paid the most heartfelt and beautiful tribute to her rumoured boyfriend and late actor Sidharth Shukla through an emotional song. The song titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ premiered a while ago on Sana’s YouTube channel and SidNaaz fans have been going gaga over the same and can’t contain their emotions looking at the couple. Scroll below to watch the song.

The song shows snippets of SidNaaz journey from Bigg Boss till here and it’ll definitely leave you teary-eyed.

‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ starts with Shehnaaz Gill’s famous dialogue for Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 that said, “Tu mera hai, theek hai…or tu mera hi hai…me phaad ke rakh dungi sabko yaha pe…mujhe game nahi jeetna, mujhe tujhe jeetna hai…” and the background fades out and Sana can be seen sitting alone on a bench spending time with nature.

Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute for Sidharth Shukla will leave you choked on your emotions and make you fall in love with SidNaaz all over again.

Take a look at it here:

Shehnaaz Gill also shared the tribute on her Instagram handle, take a look:

Emotional fans can’t stop pouring love on Sana’s Instagram post and a user commented, “We love you and we love you the same way till our last breathe. ❤ most importantly we don’t wanna loose our bubbly shehnaaz so please stay happy I wish apko life m ab bas happiness mile and hum sab h apke sth❤❤❤❤❤’.’ A second user commented, “Heart touching yrrrr♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.” A third user commented, “Sidnazz forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

As they say, never take anything in life for granted and make every moment count.

This was a really heartfelt and touching tribute by Shehnaaz Gill to Sidharth Shukla and SidNaaz will always stay with their fans no matter what.

