It’s going to be two months soon since Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode and his fans are still grieving the loss of the star. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has been missing in action ever since Sid passed away. But now, the actress has finally broken her silence and shared a poster of a heartfelt tribute for her rumoured ex-boyfriend on Instagram.

In the poster, SidNaaz can be seen laughing their heart out and fans are getting emotional looking at these two lovebirds.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Tu mera hai aur (You are mine and)…………………… #Sidharthshukla ♥️♥️🌟”. The poster reads ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ and it’s a tribute to Sidharth Shukla on behalf of Sana.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s poster here:

SidNaaz fans were quick to react to the beauty’s Instagram post and a fan commented, “

Woh sirf aapka hi rahegaa forveerrr #SidNaaz 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️”. A second fan commented, “Be strong girl!! You are a fighter remember Sid said that no matter whatever challenge life gives to you but ever broke up & you said that I’ll break down but i will again take care of myself… Sid will be too sad if you will broke his promise Sana, Because may be he never said but his eyes clearly said that he loved you a lot & he cant see tears in your eyes you wipe up your tears stood up wash your face remember his promise , be strong & live your life….💕” A third fan commented, “Wishing you strength during this difficult time”.

We wish Shehnaaz Gill all the love and happiness in life.

We can’t wait for her tribute to the late actor.

