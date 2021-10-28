Bigg Boss 15 started with some high drama and since day 1 contestants have been making headlines for their stint in the house. Fans have loved watching Karan Kundrra in the show and his love angle with Tejasswi Prakash. On the other hand, his break up Anusha Dandekar is also the topic that comes up the majority of the time. Recently, the actor opened up about breaking up with the VJ and why he regrets it.

The duo had collaborated on many projects, including Love School. When they announced their separation, fans were really heartbroken.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra was seen having a conversation about his break-up with ex Anusha Dandekar. Talking to Shamita Shetty, Karan shares, “I lost a lot of friends in the last one and a half years, for obvious reasons.”

Responding to Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty asks is it because coronavirus, the actor denies and adds, “Nahi, break up hua na. I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. I realised one thing – you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place.”

He further reveals, “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred.”

However, Karan Kundrra feels that if he and Anusha Dandekar would have sat and talked about it then things would have been different now, “Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota, things would have been different.” Shamita Shetty then hopes that Anusha is watching this and she understands.

Kundrra agrees to her and reveals, “Usko bhadkane wale bahut log hai baahar.” Shamita then says, “Kaun bhadkane wale usko? When there is love your heart, it says a lot. Listen, I have always been with men my family never liked. So I get where you are coming from.”

The couple dated for 3 and a half years before calling it quits last year. A few months ago, Anusha Dandekar held a QnA session on her Instagram. A fan asked her, “How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside…but u looked so strong.”

To this, the VJ replied, “You know I wasn’t even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose…I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense.”

