Getting body shammed on social media is no new thing. The recent to be at the receiving end for the same was Teejay Sidhu, Karanvir Bohra’s wife. The mother of three recently shared some pictures of herself posing in a swimsuit and they show off her out of shape tummy. Now, she has taken to social media and shared an eye-opening post regarding the comments she received.

Advertisement

Sharing some more pictures of herself rocking swimwear, Teejay said she doesn’t want to hide herself. While adding that she wants a fitter body and is working towards it, she also shared some amazing news. Read onto know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Teejay Sidhu took to social media and shared new photos of herself posing in a green-grey textured monokini along with a yellow semi-transparent shrug at a resort in Goa. Addressing the body shamming headfirst, Teejay captioned it, “I posted a swimwear picture a few days ago and some people commented that my tummy wasn’t in great shape. (Thank you so much for that!).”

Teejay Sidhu continued, “But I don’t want to post glossy, touched up images so that my body looks more pleasing. Nor do I want to hide myself. I am on my own journey and while I don’t have major weight issues, I do have parts of me that annoy me! I want a fitter body so I am working towards it. I had children so it will take time. And while I’ve never cared about impressing people, I do care about inspiring them. I can only do that if I share myself authentically.”

Revealing that she has been signed on to be the brand ambassador of a swimwear brand, Teejay wrote, “In keeping with my fearless spirit, I have said yes to endorsing a swimwear brand.. I’ve even implemented a few hacks – I wore black because it’s slimming, I wore a one piece because it covers the imperfections better, and I gave good angles while posing!” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

For those who do not know Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are parents to five-year-old twins Bella and Vienna. The couple was blessed with a third daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow, last December.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kamya Panjabi Joins Indian National Congress In Mumbai, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube