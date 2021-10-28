Ever since her entry on the small screen, Ekta Kapoor has always been a driving force in the entertainment industry. Her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a rage back during its time. Actor Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir in the show, recently even recalled how they once took over Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC in TRP war.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and KBC premiered on the same date (3rd July 2000) and on the same channel. With the star power of Amitabh Bachchan, it was the latter that saw an upper hand in TV ratings. On the other side, Ekta Kapoor’s show had opened to very low numbers.

Advertisement

However, after a few days, tables turned and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi surprisingly defeated Bachchan’s show in TV ratings. While talking to Times Now, Amar Upadhyay even shared that the entire team used to visit Ekta Kapoor’s office to know TV ratings.

Amar Upadhyay said, “When Amitabh Bachchan sir’s KBC released, it was bang on – fantastic TRPs. We were not even 1, we were zero point something and KBC opened to 6-7 TRP score straight. There was a huge gap and we thought we will never be able to cross that. We thought Bachchan sir’s show will keep on growing and we will also go slightly ahead.”

Amar Upadhyay further shared that it was his character’s (Mihir) death, after which Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi witnessed a boost in TRPs.

Speaking about the sequel to the show, Amar Upadhyay said, “I have no idea if we will get back, who will be Tulsi because Smriti Irani is damn busy! She’s a minister, so I think it’ll be difficult to cast Tulsi. I don’t know if they’re making or not, or if Ekta Kapoor is thinking on the lines or not.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 13’s Arhaan Khan Is In Love With Hyderabad, Says “This City Is A Place Worth Visiting At Least Once In A Lifetime”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube