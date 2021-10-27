Archana Puran Singh Slaps Her Son Very Hard As He Records Her 'No Makeup' Look

Archana Puran Singh who is known for appearing as a judge on the Kapil Sharma Show was recently seen slapping her son Ayushmaan Sethi when she learned he was filming her during her ongoing DIY haircut session. It appeared as if she was quite angry with him.

The video that was shared by The Kapil Sharma Show judge and her son on Instagram shows the actress/judge standing facing a vanity with a pair of scissors in her hand. We can also notice a small dustbin placed on the table where she was collecting the chopped hair.

“I think I’ve cut enough ya. I might become bald only if I keep cutting,” Archana Puran Singh told Ayushmaan when she saw the camera. “We cannot keep recording…” she screams before charging on her son. Moments later a loud slap was heard as the video ended.

The video that is uploaded on Ayushmaan Sethi’s social media was with the caption saying, “Maa ka thappad (followed by a heart and laughing emojis) Is there anything more fun than irritating your mom?”

Check out the video below:

A user said, “OUCCHHH. That must hurt,” to which Ayushmaan replied, “Nahh, used to it.” Another fan said, “Archana mam kapil bhaiya iska bhi mazak banalenge…. ki pehle parmeet ko dudhati thi ab..bete ko peet ti hain.. (Archana ma’am, now Kapil Sharma will poke fun that you first used to beat your husband (Parmeet Sethi) and now you are beating your son).” Archana answered back saying, “Hahahahahhahaa true true” and followed by a laughing emoji and a facepalm emoji.

Fans had also responded to the loud slap sound that had also shaken tha camera before the video stopped. “Thapad ki awaaz (That loud slap),” penned one. “Bhai bahut jordar thappad tha (that slap was intense),” commented another.

Archana, who tied her knot with Parmeet Sethi has been one of the main targets of Kapil’s jokes on the show. In the previous episode that saw famous singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, Talat Aziz, Ash King, and Sameer Khan, we had a sketch where the comedian/ host had made a joke on the judge’s wedding and that the singers will all attend it.

To this Archana replied saying, “Agar yeh sab aaye aur gaaye meri shaadi pe, toh main dobara shaadi karne ke liye taiyaar hoon (If they really attend my wedding and perform, I am ready to get married again).” Kapil then joked by saying, “Aapka waise hi dil kar raha hai doosri shaadi karne ka (You anyway want to get married again),” he said.

