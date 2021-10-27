The Bigg Boss 15 house is full, sorry not full but overflowing, with drama, romance, fights and a lot more buckets of other emotions. Status quos are changing in the BB15 house and one of the major reasons for this is the entry of the former model and Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother, Rajiv Adatia. Now, there is drama all set to unfold between Rajiv and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

For those who do not know, Rajiv and Ieshaan have been friends for quite some time before entering the controversial reality show. Since entering the show, the wildcard entry had schooled Sehgaal for professing his love for Miesha Iyer on National television within days of meeting her. He was recently even heard “I have known you for a long time, you can’t fall in love in 3 days. I did not expect this from you Ieshaan.”

In the latest promos shared by Bigg Boss 15, we see both Ieshaan Sehgaal & Rajiv Adatia converse with each other. While Ieshaan is trying to sort things out with Rajiv, the latter refuses to listen to a word and blames Miesha Iyer for the change in his behaviour towards him. While the promo also shows him also talking to Ieshaan and Miesha together, it also has his implying that he is ‘very close’ to the former.

Hearing this, Ieshaan Sehgaal requests Rajiv Adatia to not mix things up and keep both his relationships separate. This Bigg Boss 15 argument takes a turn for the worst and we then see both contestants get into a war of words. While Shamita Shetty tries to calm things down, Ieshaan clarifies that he is a ‘straight man’ and Rajiv’s statements about him are affecting his image. But that’s not the end of the drama between the two guys.

Ieshaan is then heard warning Rajiv to not instigate him and make him make some big revelations about the wildcard contestant. Reacting to this, the newest BB15 contestant says, “mera muh mat khulwa.” Sharing the latest promo on their official Instagram page, Colors TV captioned it, “Kya @ieshaan_sehgaal aur @rajivadatia ke arguments ke chalte, toot jaayegi inki dosti? 👈🏻👉🏻🙅🏻‍♂️ Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”

Talking about Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, just last week we saw Ieshaan go down on his knees and propose to Miesha. He told her, “The connection I feel with you, I feel with none. Will you be my Mieshaan forever?” She then hugged him and whispered ‘I love you’ into his ears.

