Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were one of the most adorable couples, last year when they announced their separation, fans were heartbroken. The actor who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house was seen talking about his ex-girlfriend with Tejasswi Prakash. During the conversation, Karan went on to compare ex Anusha with co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

Advertisement

The past couple has hosted several projects, they even collaborated for MTV Love School before calling it quits after dating for almost 5 years.

Advertisement

Karan Kundrra while conversing with Tejasswi Prakash, the actor claimed that Pratik Sehajpal told him that Shamita Shetty and Anusha Dandekar has many things in common. Responding to this, Tejasswi said, “Oh yaa. They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body.”

Karan Kundrra further compared and said, “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai (all these things are very similar).” Tejasswi Prakash then asks him if he’ll fall in love with Shamita Shetty, to which Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor responds with, “No. Brocode bhi to ek cheez hoti hai,” adding to that he asserts that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita love each other.

Raqesh and Shamita met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT where they shared a love-hate relationship during their 6-week stay. The duo often made headlines as everyone was confused if they’re in a relationship or not. Currently, the duo hasn’t officially confirmed their relationship but both the actors’ social media says a lot.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar decided to go separate ways last year. A few months ago, the actress held a QnA session on her Instagram. A fan asked her, “How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside…but u looked so strong.”

To this, Anusha replied, “You know I wasn’t even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose…I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense.”

Meanwhile, there were reports about the VJ entering Bigg Boss 15 house that had surfaced online. Later she took to her Instagram and penned an open letter addressing the reports. In a long post, she wrote, “For the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it’s about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Sharad Malhotra On His Role As Bakshi Jagabandhu In Virodhi: “No Learning Goes To Waste…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube