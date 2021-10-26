The Kapil Sharma Show: Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon To Grace The Show This Coming Weekend

The weekend episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will see Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon as special guests. They are coming to promote their movie ‘Hum Do Humare Do’.

This movie is a comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Jain and besides Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Both Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be having some funny conversations with the host Kapil Sharma and the other cast members of the show like Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

Rajkummar Rao will be narrating his love story while Kiku Sharda proposes marriage to Kriti Sanon as part of the act.

In the meanwhile, Kapil Sharma asks Rajkummar Rao to act as a train station hawker and pretend to sell ‘shayari’ books. Bharti acts like Kammo Bua and spins a tale about falling for Kriti Sanon’s father.

Are you guys excited to watch this fun-filled episode? Tell us in the comments below.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

