Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are currently busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ and are now coming to our favourite The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV has released a new promo where Raj and Kapil’s fun banter is winning the hearts of audiences. Scroll below to watch the promo.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma asking Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, “Hum Do Humare Do, yeh apne kahin meri life se inspire hokar to nahi banayi hai apne?” Replying to him, Rajkummar gives him a kicka** response and leaves everyone laughing out loud.

Rajkummar Rao responds to host Kapil Sharma and says, “Aapki life se…Aapki life ka kya bharosa, agle season ‘Hum Do Humare Teen’ phir uske baad ‘Hum Do Humare Chaar’ ho jaye…Haina?” leaving everyone in splits.

Take a look at the promo here:

This is going to be one fun episode that we can’t wait to watch featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is introducing a new character on the show in collaboration with Snapchat and it’s going to be using the innovative Augmented Reality (AR) technology.

Talking about the same, the host said, “I am excited at the opportunity to join hands with Snapchat and introduce ‘Chedulal’ to our audience. I have been a Snapchat user and enjoyed the innovative and unique AR-lens experience it offers. The fun element of the app and the lens easily hooked me, so I thought there was no better platform than my show to demonstrate its entertainment quotient to my guests, audience and Snap users.”

What are your thoughts on Rajkummar Rao leaving Kapil Sharma speechless on his show? Tell us in the comments below.

