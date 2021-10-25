Urfi Javed. When we take this former Bigg Boss OTT contestant’s name what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Well, I bet 90% of you have said fashion. Urfi is known for making the headlines for her unconventional fashion choices and statements. During a recent interaction with her, we spoke fashion and below is all she had to say.

Exclusively talking to Koimoi, Urfi shared her views on airport fashion, her personal fashion choices when it comes to stepping out of the house and much more. Read on to know all she shared.

When asked her views on airport fashion, Urfi Javed had a quick response and it isn’t one you expected. She said, “Who? Who puts focus on airport fashion? No one does except me I feel.” Further talking about airport fashion, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “Hollywood yes, in India they are very casual about it.”

On being probed further- and us citing Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut’s airport fashion statements as examples in India, we asked her Urfi Javed here views on the fashion game at the terminals. Replying to us, the actress said, “In one interview, I said I find airport fashion crazy, wear whatever you are comfortable in – I would like to take that statement back. I apologize. I feel, why not man! If people are noticing over there… Airport fashion has become a thing, so why not make it a thing. My take is go crazy. Airport is my runway. Airport. Is. My. Runway.”

Sharing her views on what she prefers for daily wear – fashion or comfort, the former BB Ott contestant said, “I’m never casual. Casual is something I don’t know. This word ‘casual’ is not in my dictionary. Even if you see all my sisters – it’s just who we are. Even my sister, if we go to buy groceries, we are always nicely dressed. It’s just who I am.” She continued, “Mujhe bagal se dudh bhi lena jana hoga, I will dress up. I will dress up and go buy milk. That’s just me. Me and all my sisters.”

Stating that she prefers style over comfort, Urfi Javed said, “I love discomfort. I don’t want peace, I want problems.”

