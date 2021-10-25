Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling hearts and the TRP charts for ages now. Over the course of its (still ongoing) run, the characters on the show have made a place for themselves in our hearts. Be it Jethalal, Daya, Tipendra (Tipu), Taarak Mehta, Champaklal, Babita or more – we don’t want to see anyone else play them now. But did you know, producer Asit Modi originally had a hard time getting finding the right cast?

As per a report we have come across, the producer had to run from pillar to post, especially while casting Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal. According to the report, Modi narrated the part of Jethalal to many famous actors, but at that time they refused to do this character. What to know who all said no? Well, scroll down cause we brought you the list.

As per a jansatta article, producer Asit Modi approached several other actors to play Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before Dilip Joshi finally came on board. As per the site, Asit first reached Yogesh Tripathi to essay the part of Jethalal in TMKOC. The actor, who is known for his part in Happu Singh, reportedly flatly refused to play Jethalal at that time.

The site reports that Asit Modi After this then approached comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav for this role, but he too refused it. As per the portal, the reason behind Rajpal rejecting this Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah role was because he wanted to pay more attention to his film career and hence wouldn’t be able to appear on TV.

After these two, Asit Modi then approached comedian Ahsan Qureshi but did not even accept the role at that time. After a while, the portal noted that Modi met actor and comedian Kiku Sharda to play Jethalal, but he too rejected this role.

Well, that’s a long list that still didn’t feature Dilip Joshi’s name. As per the article, it was after so many rejections that Asit approached Dilip for the role. Joshi, who started his career in 1989, had mostly done only small roles in films and serials till then. So how did he come on board Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Well, as per the report, Dilip was looking for a permanent job and was wandering here and there in search of work for a year. When Modi came to know about Joshi being at home and without work for a year, he offered him the role of Jethalal.

And as we know it, Dilip Joshi quickly fell in love with the character and is now one of the main pillars of TMKOC. Do you think any of the above-mentioned actors could pull the role off like how Dilip is doing? Let us know in the comments.

